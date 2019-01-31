Nomura reviews its wholesale unit: Reuters

Nomura Holdings (NMR -5.5% ) is reviewing its wholesale business after Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank posted its biggest quarterly loss in almost 10 years, Reuters reports.

CFO Takumi Kitamura told reporters that Nomura will provide details of the review soon after Q4 earnings are released in April.

Nomura recorded an JPY 81B ($741M) impairment charge related to Instinet and Lehman Brothers during its October-December quarter. Nomura bought the Asian and European businesses of failed Wall Street bank Lehman in 2008.

As a result, the quarter's net loss came to JPY 95.3B.

