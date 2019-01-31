Cytori up 12% on cell therapy data

Thinly traded nano cap Cytori Therapeutics (CYTX +12.1% ) is up on an 11x surge in volume in reaction to the publication in the journal Gastroenterology of results from an investigator-initiated pilot study in France assessing Cytori Cell Therapy for the treatment of perianal fistula in Crohn's disease patients.

80% (n=8/10) of treated patients responded. 60% (n=6/10) were considered to be in combined remission with no evidence of leakage.

76% of treated external fistula openings showed complete re-epithelialization or absence of drainage at week 48.