Variety: Spotify postpones India launch as talks continue

Spotify (SPOT +1.9% ) has postponed its launch in India, Variety reports, after rumors of a Jan. 31 Mumbai launch party failed to pan out and the company this month was reportedly still locking down deals in the country with major-label giants Sony, Universal and Warner.

The launch was postponed just in the past few days, according to the report, and now will happen in February or March.

While Spotify could conceivably move forward without solid deals with the major labels, other deals are vital to expand into various regional music markets, including that in five languages.

A sticking point in the launch may be a free trial launch period that's expected to be longer than the 30 days offered in other markets, but feature a dramatically lower royalty than local services are paying.