M.D.C Holdings +5% post Q4 revenue beat

M.D.C Holdings (MDC +5.3% ) reported Q4 Home sales revenue increase of 21.9% Y/Y to $858.49M, and average selling price of homes delivered up 4% to $469k.

Q4 Gross margin from home sales improved by 88 bps to 18.1%.

SG&A expenses increased 14.7% Y/Y to $93.37M and margin improved by 70 bps to 10.9%.

Dollar value of net new orders of $453.3M vs. $574.3M in 2017 fourth quarter.

Total homes completed or under construction 3,068 (+3% Y/Y) and Lots Owned and Optioned 23,187 (+20% Y/Y).

Backlog dollar value at December 31, 2018 down 11% Y/Y to $1.43B.

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $51.34M, compared to cash used $3.6M a year ago.

Company had total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $470.14M, as of December 31, 2018.

