U.S. Steel -3% as European sales weigh profit outlook

U.S. Steel (X -3.2% ) is sharply lower after forecasting lower than expected profit as prices fall and costs rise faster than expected in Europe.

U.S. Steel's European business “is under a lot of pressure, and that’s a big change for us,” the company said in its earnings conference call, an outlook that comes on top of U.S.-China trade tensions and slowing global economic growth that have fed concerns over demand prospects.

The main takeaway from U.S. Steel’s (X -3.2% ) forecast "is a much weaker than expected guide for Q1" 2019, Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Korn writes. "Partial details provided for the FY 2019 outlook indicate fewer shipments and higher capex than our current forecasts."

Goldman maintains its neutral rating on the shares while cutting its price target to $27 from $32.