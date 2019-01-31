Homebuilders gain after new home sales push ahead

Homebuilders' stocks gain strongly after new home sales reached a nine-month high in November, and October's number was revised upward.

iShares Home Construction ETF (ITB +2.8% ), while boasting a 12% return in the past month, is still down 22% over the past year.

Notable names on the move--D.R. Horton (DHI +3% ), KB Home (KBH +3.3% ), PulteGroup (PHM +3.2% ), Toll Brothers (TOL +3.2% ), Lennar (LEN +2.8% ), and Beazer Homes (BZH +3.9% ).

Other housing-related news that isn't moving the needle much: Mortgage rates edge up, with the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaging 4.46% for the week ending Jan. 31, barely up from 4.45% in the previous week, according to Freddie Mac. Not much of needle-mover, here.

