More on CACI International Q2 performance; raises FY19 outlook
Jan. 31, 2019 11:41 AM ETCACI International Inc (CACI)CACIBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- CACI International rises (CACI +6.1%) as the company reports Q2 revenues increased 8.6% to $1.2B, primarily driven by new business wins, on-contract growth, and acquired contracts; won $1.3B of contract awards
- Sales by customer type: DoD: $835M (+14%); Federal Civilian Agencies: $288M (-3%); Commercial: $59M (+2%)
- Operating margin improves ~50bps to 8.7%; adj. EBITDA margin expands 70bps to 10.4%
- The company is increasing and narrowing revenue guidance range to reflect improved performance in the core CACI business and an ~$125M revenue contribution from the two acquisitions; sees EPS of $9.96-$10.35 vs. consensus of $10.16; expects revenues of $4,875M-5,025M vs. consensus of $4.81B; previous Guidance: EPS of $9.77-10.16 on revenues of $4.7B-4.9B
