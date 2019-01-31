Nevada gaming win up 4%

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue increased 4.1% Y/Y in December to $999.7M.

Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was down 0.9% to $566M. Downtown LV casino revenue shot up 27% Y/Y to $59M. Boulder Strip revenue jumped 45% Y/Y to $68M.

Total slots revenue rose 9.7% to $636M during the month off a win percentage of 6.4%.

Games and tables revenue was down 4.4% to $364M off a win percentage of 11.6%. Baccarat win was down 15%.

Football gaming win was up 37% during the month at sports books.

Nevada Gaming Control Board full report (.pdf)

Nevada-related casino stocks: CZR, MGM, BYD, WYNN, MGM, LVS, FLL, RRR.

Related ETF: BJK.