Court battle underway between UnitedHealth and former executive now with Amazon/Berkshire/JPM venture

The lawsuit brought by UnitedHealth Group's (UNH) Optum unit against former IT executive David Smith is underway in Boston aimed at preventing him from working at the new healthcare joint venture between Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan. Optum alleges that Mr. Smith violated a noncompete agreement by joining the new organization and improperly accessed confidential information prior to his departure.

Mr. Smith counters that the non-profit venture is not a direct competitor to Optum since it is focused on serving the three companies' 1.2M employees with no near-term plans to scale the operation and market it to the broader market.

Venture COO Jack Stoddard says they are using data, analytics and expertise to combine products from third-party vendors, potentially including Optum. If viable options are not available, the venture may consider developing its own solutions or have vendors do the work for them.

The venture may not be a direct competitor to Optum, but Berkshire and JPM are both current clients so it could face a loss of business.