Court stays ruling against Atlantic Coast pipeline

The Fourth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals court has stayed a previous court decision against U.S. Forest Service permits that allowed Dominion Energy (D +0.6% ) to build the Atlantic Coast Pipeline across national forests and the Appalachian Trail.

The court on Jan. 29 froze the previous decision by a three-judge panel that said in December that the Forest Service had “abdicated its responsibility to preserve national forest resources” when it issued the permits.

Dominion says it remains confident it will complete the 600-mile pipeline from West Virginia to North Carolina, even though the timing is “somewhat fluid” due in part to federal lawsuits.

Given the composition of the Fourth Circuit, analysts at Height Capital Markets say “a rehearing en banc could plausibly bode well for Atlantic Coast” - the panel was comprised of three judges nominated by Democrats, while seven of the 12 remaining active circuit judges were appointed by Republicans.

Construction on the pipeline has been suspended since early December after the Fourth Circuit stayed a federal permit in another lawsuit.