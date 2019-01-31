Cellcom gets new tax assessment of $15.4M for 2014
Jan. 31, 2019 11:47 AM ETCellcom Israel Ltd. (CEL)CELBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- In a filing, Cellcom Israel (CEL +4.5%) notes it received a best-judgment assessment from the Israeli Tax Authority calling for additional tax tied to 2014.
- If the company's claims are rejected, it will need to pay about 56M shekels in additional income tax, including interest and CPI differences.
- That's about $15.4M.
- "The Company disputes the Israeli Tax Authority's position and believes, including based on consultation with its external advisors, that it has strong arguments, and intends to object the assessment," Cellcom says.