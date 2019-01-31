World Acceptance -5% after Q3 takes share-based comp hit

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) slumps 5.0% after posting fiscal Q3 EPS from continuing operations of 67 cents, down 44% from the comparable figure in the year-ago quarter.

The decrease was primarily due to additional share-based compensation expense of $6.2M ($4.9M after tax) associated with the previously disclosed long-term incentive program and director equity awards granted on October 15, 2018.

Furthermore, the company sees $13.3M of equity-based compensation expense for awards made under the LTIP and director equity awards in FY2019, $25.4M in FY2020, and $19.3M in FY2021.

Q3 total revenue of $137.6M rose from $125.7M a year ago.

