PetroChina to drop PDVSA as partner in refinery project - Reuters

Jan. 31, 2019 11:57 AM ETPetroChina Company Limited (PTR)PTRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • PetroChina (PTR +1.3%) plans to drop Venezuela's PDVSA as a partner in a planned $10B oil refinery and petrochemical project in southern China, Reuters reports, in the latest blow to PDVSA after the U.S. imposed sanctions on the state-run company earlier this week.
  • Dropping PDVSA was not a reaction to U.S. sanctions but follows the deteriorating financial status of the Venezuelan firm over the past few years, according to the report.
  • The move would underline the fading relationship between Venezuela and China, which has given $50B to the South American country in the form of loans-for-oil agreements and is now the second biggest buyer of Venezuelan crude in Asia, taking in 332K bbl/day in 2018.
