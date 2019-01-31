Entera Bio advancing osteoporosis candidate EB-613; shares up 3%
Jan. 31, 2019 12:11 PM ETEntera Bio Ltd. (ENTX)ENTX, LLYBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Entera Bio (ENTX +2.5%) is set to launch a dose-ranging study in H1 evaluating its oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) (EB-613) in ~140 osteoporosis patients.
- The optimal dose will be used in a pivotal Phase 3 trial, expected to start in 2020, comparing EB-613 to Eli Lilly's (LLY +2.2%) injectable FORTEO (teriparatide) over a 12-month treatment period. The company says the FDA is on board with using bone mineral density as the primary endpoint instead of the incidence of bone fractures which will significantly shorten the study at a much lower cost.
- If all goes well, marketing applications will follow.