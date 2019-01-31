Tetra Tech +9% after Q1 earnings beat, upside Q2 guidance
Jan. 31, 2019 12:21 PM ETTetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)TTEKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tetra Tech (TTEK +9.5%) shoots higher after beating FQ1 earnings expectations and guiding Q2 earnings above consensus.
- TTEK says it achieved its best Q1 in the company's history with record net revenue, operating income and adjusted EPS, and new project wins in the quarter drove its backlog to an all-time record of $2.79B, up 15% Y/Y, and "provides great visibility for the remainder of the fiscal year."
- TTEK sees Q2 EPS of $0.61-$0.66 vs. $0.59 analyst consensus estimate and revenues of $520M-$570M vs. $545M consensus.
- For FY 2019, TTEK issues in-line guidance, seeing EPS of $2.80-$2.95 vs. $2.87 consensus and prior guidance of $2.75-$2.95, and revenues of $2.2B-$2.4B vs. $2.28B consensus.