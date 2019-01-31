Elliott Management digs at eBay

Elliott Management issues a statement on eBay (EBAY -2.9% ) following the company's earnings report.

"eBay’s fourth quarter earnings provided another example of why the Company needs to significantly improve operational execution and focus on its core Marketplace business. Despite a rapidly growing e-commerce market, eBay once again lowered Marketplace growth expectations to a paltry 1% for 2019. It is clear eBay needs urgent change including a holistic operational review which will produce lasting efficiencies and improved execution. Without question, this focus must include a strategic review that evaluates a separation of Stubhub and Classifieds, which is even more necessary given an increasingly disappointing Marketplace outlook."