More on Columbus McKinnon's Q3 results

Columbus McKinnon (CMCO +0.5% ) reports Q3 revenue growth of 4.2% Y/Y to $217.4M, with U.S. sales of $116M (+7.3% Y/Y) and Non-U.S. sales of $101.4M (+0.8% Y/Y).

Q3 Gross margin improved by 90 bps to 33.8%; operating margin declined by 350 bps to 3.1%; and Adj. operating margin improved by 200 bps to 10.5%.

Adj. EBITDA increased 14.6% Y/Y to $30.8M and margin improved by 130 bps to 14.2%.

Q3 Expenses: Selling $23.86M (-6.3% Y/Y); G&A $20.38M (-8.7% Y/Y) and R&D $3.17M (-0.7% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities was $26.2M, compared to $16.5M a year ago. Company reported Operating cash flow of $23.8M.

Company has Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash of $58.33M, as of December 31, 2018.

4Q19 Guidance: Company expects sales growth to be ~4% to 5%.

Previously: Columbus McKinnon beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)