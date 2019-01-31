Trump considers Herman Cain for Fed appointment: CNBC

Jan. 31, 2019 12:32 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Former presidential candidate and pizza company executive Herman Cain is being considered for a governorship at the Federal Reserve, CNBC reports.
  • Cain met with President Donald Trump yesterday at the White House, however CNBC's sources say Trump is meeting with multiple candidates for the Fed vacancy.
  • Cain served as vice chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City from 1992 to 1994, then chairman from 1995 to 1996.
  • During his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012 he proposed a 9-9-9 tax plan. He suspended his campaign soon after allegations of sexual conduct, which he denied, surfaced.
