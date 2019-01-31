Stocks, still mixed, ease off session highs

The major U.S. stock averages ease off of session highs in early afternoon trading in New York on busiest day of the earnings season.

Facebook leaps 12% after a strong Q4 beat, helping pus the Nasdaq up 1.4% ; earlier the Nasdaq had been up as much as 1.7%; S&P 500 +0.7%.

Dow ( -0.2% ) retreats back into red after a brief midday foray into the green.

Communications services (+3.8%) and consumer staples (+1.7%) lead the advance. Out of 11 industry sectors, only two--financials (-0.6%) and materials (-1.2%)--remain in the red.

10-year Treasury yield falls 4 basis points to 2.64%.

Dollar Index +0.2% at 95.57.

Oil rises 1.1% to $54.85 per barrel.

