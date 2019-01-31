Royal Dutch Shell +4% as full-year profit hits highest since 2014

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +3.7% ) shares maintain strong gains after the company reported better than expected Q4 earnings and revenues, and as FY 2018 profit on a cost-of-supplies basis totaled $23.8B, its highest level since the 2014 crude oil price crash.

Free cash flow jumped 42% Y/Y to $39.4B from $27.6B a year earlier, when Shell suffered losses on hedging for liquefied natural gas shipments.

"The cash flow is incredible," says Redburn analyst Rob West. "It’s heavily flattered by downstream inventory liquidation, but it still squashes any lingering worries about debt and dividend coverage."

Shell’s 2018 capex climbed to $23B from $20.8B a year earlier due to investments in exploration and joint ventures, but Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, says he is "not overly concerned... By streamlining their operation in the last few years, Shell have given themselves flexibility and the slight increase in capital expenditure is one of the fallout."

Q4 total oil and gas production of 3.79M boe/day rose 1% Y/Y, and full-year production also was little changed at 3.67M boe/day.

Shell says it expects Q1 integrated gas production to fall by 140K-170K boe/day, mainly due to divestments and the transfer of some activities into the main upstream segment.

"We will continue with a strong delivery focus in 2019, with a disciplined approach to capital investment," CEO Ben van Beurden said.