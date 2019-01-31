Moderna up 15% on mRNA-2752 data
Jan. 31, 2019 1:06 PM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)MRNA, AZNBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Moderna (MRNA +14.6%) is up on average volume, adding to its nascent rally. Shares have risen over 20% since Tuesday.
- Yesterday, it announced the publication of preclinical data in Science Translational Medicine on pipeline candidate mRNA-2752. Results from a mouse study showed a broad immune response promoting tumor regression in both injected lesions and distant un-uninjected tumors. When combined with checkpoint inhibitors, mRNA-2752 increased complete response rates in immunosuppressive and immunologically barren tumor models that were otherwise unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitor therapy.
- An open-label Phase 1 study evaluating mRNA-2752, combined with AstraZeneca's (AZN +1.7%) IMFINZI (durvalumab) or tremelimumab, in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors or lymphoma is in process. The estimated primary completion date is August 2020.