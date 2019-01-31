China sees Trump-Xi meeting as best hope for a trade deal: WSJ

China is hoping a meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will settle the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Trump says no final deal will be made until he meets with Xi "in the near future."

He'll be meeting with China's top negotiators today in the Oval Office, he said.

But there's still a wide gap between the two nations, the WSJ reports, citing people briefed on the matter.

A deal in principle can be reached by the March 1 deadline, which may need to be extended to finalize details, Trump says.

