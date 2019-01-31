Analysts adjust Alibaba targets on earnings
Jan. 31, 2019 1:29 PM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)BABABy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor21 Comments
- Barclays maintains an Overweight rating and raises its Alibaba (BABA +0.9%) target by $5 to $200 citing the core marketplace's continued strength in the earnings report.
- The firm thinks investors care more about the core market than new, loss-making initiatives like the New Retail push and Ele.me.
- The feed ads function, currently in testing, could lift BABA's monetization ratio in FY20.
- More action: KeyBanc raises its BABA target by $10 to $210 citing the core market and the better-than-feared impact of transitioning to recommendation feeds. Rating maintained at Overweight.