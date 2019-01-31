Analysts adjust Alibaba targets on earnings

  • Barclays maintains an Overweight rating and raises its Alibaba (BABA +0.9%) target by $5 to $200 citing the core marketplace's continued strength in the earnings report.
  • The firm thinks investors care more about the core market than new, loss-making initiatives like the New Retail push and Ele.me.
  • The feed ads function, currently in testing, could lift BABA's monetization ratio in FY20.
  • More action: KeyBanc raises its BABA target by $10 to $210 citing the core market and the better-than-feared impact of transitioning to recommendation feeds. Rating maintained at Overweight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.