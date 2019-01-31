Visa slips as concerns about Q2 trends emerge

Visa (NYSE:V) slides 2.3% as analysts digest the company's fiscal Q1 results and last night's call.

Though both top- and bottom-line results beat consensus estimates, slower U.S. payment volumes and cross-border growth may be a concern, say some analysts.

Management comments on Q2 trends raise concerns about the rest of the fiscal year, according to Buckingham Research Group analyst Chris Brendler, who maintains a Buy rating.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman sees several factors affecting Q2 including forex headwind, low-single-digit cross-border growth in first three weeks, client incentive shift to Q2 from Q1 on delayed deals, and macro volatility. He keeps his rating as Positive.

