Qualcomm asks German court to fine Apple

Qualcomm (QCOM -1.4% ) asks a Munich court to fine Apple (AAPL +1.1% ) for not fully complying with an injunction from December.

In its filed motion, Qualcomm says Apple didn't properly recall iPhones from sellers, and devices remained in Apple's retail stores earlier this month.

Qualcomm says Apple "obviously don’t consider themselves bound by the injunction" and should receive significant fines "to put a check on that."

QCOM cites Apple's post-injunction press release, which said iPhones would be available through other retailers, as evidence of non-compliance. The court later told Apple to retract the statement.

Previously: German court tosses Qualcomm patents (Jan. 31)