Airbus A380 under threat as Emirates weighs order change - Reuters

Jan. 31, 2019 2:08 PM ETAirbus SE (EADSF)EADSF, EADSYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dubai’s Emirates Airlines is exploring switching some orders for the Airbus A380 (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) to the smaller A350 in a move raising new doubts about the future of Europe’s superjumbo, Reuters reports.
  • Airbus is looking closely at closing A380 factories sooner than expected as part of a reshuffle of orders, with CEO Tom Enders unlikely to leave the situation unresolved when his mandate ends in April, according to the report.
  • Emirates, which has invested tens of billions of dollars in more than 100 A380s, has been struggling to finalize a deal to buy another 36 to keep assembly lines open, due to differences with engine maker Rolls-Royce.
  • Airbus “confirms it is in discussions with Emirates airline in relation to its A380 contract,” but says details of the negotiations are confidential.
