Amazon removing items ahead of Indian policy - report

Amazon (AMZN +3.3% ) has started removing products from its India website to comply with the policy change that begins tomorrow, according to Reuters sources.

The new foreign direct investment rules blocks companies from selling products through vendors in which they have a stake. Companies also can't make exclusivity deals with sellers.

The Amazon products are being removed from Indian e-commerce site Cloudtail, where the tech giant has an indirect equity stake.

The removed items include Echo devices and Amazon Basics products.

