Netflix revenue potential seen as sky high

Barron's points out some promising numbers on Netflix (NFLX).

The publication observes that Netflix's 2018 U.S. revenue was about $8B, which is just a fraction of PwC's estimate of current revenue for the streaming category of $20B. Add in that U.S. pay TV revenue is seen falling even further, and Netflix's revenue only represents about 8% to 10% of the category's projected revenue ceiling.

If Netflix U.S. subscriber growth holds at about 10%, the company would hit its goal of 90M subscribers in 2023 and should see significant revenue growth, reasons Barron's.