WisdomTree Investments Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETWisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF)
- WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $67.92M (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WETF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.