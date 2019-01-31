Imperial Oil Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETImperial Oil Limited (IMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Imperial Oil (NYSEMKT:IMO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.72 (+38.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.45B (-20.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IMO has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.