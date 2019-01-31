GE +13% as Culp's candor sparks relief rally

General Electric (GE +13.1% ) soars to its highest in three months even after missing Q4 earnings estimates, as investor sentiment is warmed by CEO Larry Culp's suggestion that the worst is nearly over for the company's struggling power business.

Culp said during today's earnings conference call that while he expects the power business to continue to face headwinds, he believes they will represent a "high-water mark" this year and then "come down substantially" over the next few years.

Culp cautioned that GE's cash flow in 2019 would be hurt by restructuring, charges related to its power business, investments in its health care spinoff and other one-time items, but cash flow should grow substantially in 2020 and 2021.

"I think for a number of investors, the absence of yet another negative surprise is perhaps very much a part of the story," Culp tells WSJ.

Some say Culp’s candor on the earnings call went a long way to restoring credibility after years of happy talk; “Power is still in free-fall,” says Melius research analyst Scott Davis. But GE is providing "an honest assessment of the problems and (a) realistic plan to fix them... So the relief rally is explainable."

CFRA analyst Jim Corridore reiterates his buy rating on GE and raises his price target to $13 from $11, saying "we expect a GE fix to take time, but today’s results show some much needed progress."