Aon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETAon plc (AON)By: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Aon (NYSE:AON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (-9.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.82B (-3.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.