Valero looking for alternatives as it stops buying Venezuelan crude
Jan. 31, 2019 3:31 PM ETValero Energy Corporation (VLO)VLOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Valero Energy (VLO +5.2%) confirms it is not taking any more deliveries of Venezuelan crude but says it is well prepared for the sanctions imposed by the U.S. government.
- VLO began buying replacement barrels from heavy oil suppliers in Canada as recently as the start of this week, Bloomberg reports; for now, covering a 30-day supply plan is the company's top priority, Gary Simmons, senior VP of supply for international operations, said during today's earnings conference call.
- "We’re in a lot better position today than we were on Tuesday but we still have some holes to fill in our supply plan," Simmons said, adding that the full impact of the sanctions has been muted somewhat by maintenance work at a Louisiana refinery that has reduced the amount of oil the company needs to buy.
- VLO also has been substituting light crude oil from North America and other sources, and CEO Joseph Gorder said "the current economics are certainly pushing the country to maximize light sweet in the system."
- VLO, which also has been investing heavily in pipelines and storage to reduce costs, said the completion of some projects provided it with greater access to discounted North American crudes during Q4.