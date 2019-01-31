Pennsylvania governor wants tax on natural gas drilling raise $4.5B

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf proposes a tax on extracting natural gas to pay for his plan to spend $4.5B over the next four years to improve the state’s infrastructure.

Wolf says Pennsylvania is the only state in the U.S. without a severance tax on extracting natural gas, but the state’s gas industry believes the tax is not necessary since the state already has a per well impact fee.

The proposed tax would increase if the price of gas rises and would start in March 2020.