Pennsylvania governor wants tax on natural gas drilling raise $4.5B

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf proposes a tax on extracting natural gas to pay for his plan to spend $4.5B over the next four years to improve the state’s infrastructure.
Wolf says Pennsylvania is the only state in the U.S. without a severance tax on extracting natural gas, but the state’s gas industry believes the tax is not necessary since the state already has a per well impact fee.
The proposed tax would increase if the price of gas rises and would start in March 2020.
The biggest producers in Pennsylvania include units of EQT Corp. (EQT -2.5%), Chesapeake Energy (CHK -3.6%), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG -1.8%), Range Resources (RRC -6.7%) and Southwestern Energy (SWN -5.7%).
