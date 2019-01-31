November farm prices received Index +3.5% (M/M)
- The November Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 88.1% of its 2011 base, up 3.5% from the Oct. 2018 index but down 3.6% from the Nov. 2017 index
- The crop production index +5.0% M/M to 84.1; The livestock index +0.9% to 92.1.
- Food grains +2.0% M/M and +1.7% Y/Y.
- Feed grains flat M/M and +8.0% Y/Y.
- Oilseeds -2.5% M/M and -8.8% Y/Y.
- Fruits and nuts +0.1% M/M and -3.1% Y/Y.
- Other crop -2.8% M/M and +9.4% Y/Y.
