November farm prices received Index +3.5% (M/M)

Jan. 31, 2019 3:45 PM ETDBA, RJA, DAG-OLD, JJA, AGA-OLD, AGF, FUD, USAG, UAG, TAGS, ADZBy: SA News Team
  • The November Prices Received Index for agricultural production is 88.1% of its 2011 base, up 3.5% from the Oct. 2018 index but down 3.6% from the Nov. 2017 index
  • The crop production index +5.0% M/M to 84.1; The livestock index +0.9% to 92.1.
  • Food grains +2.0% M/M and +1.7% Y/Y.
  • Feed grains flat M/M and +8.0% Y/Y.
  • Oilseeds -2.5% M/M and -8.8% Y/Y.
  • Fruits and nuts +0.1% M/M and -3.1% Y/Y.
  • Other crop -2.8% M/M and +9.4% Y/Y.
