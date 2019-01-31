TechnipFMC wins contract for Exxon’s Beaumont refinery expansion

Jan. 31, 2019 3:58 PM ETTechnipFMC plc (FTI)FTI, XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • TechnipFMC (FTI -0.8%) says it was awarded a "large" contract for work on Exxon Mobil's (XOM +1.3%) to provide detailed engineering, procurement, and construction for Exxon Mobil's (NYSE:XOM) recently approved expansion of refining capacity by more than 65% at its 366K bbl/day Beaumont, Tex., refining complex.
  • FTI says the scope of work under the "large" contract - which the company values at $500M-$1B - covers the addition of four units at the refinery, including an atmospheric pipe still, kerosine hydrotreater, diesel hydrotreater and benzene recovery unit.
  • Already under construction, the expansion project will add a third crude unit within the refinery’s existing footprint that will increase light crude refining capacity at the site by 250K bbl/day.
