U.S. nat gas use hits record; utilities ask customers to conserve

Several utilities are urging customers to cut back on power and gas use today during the brutal freeze covering the eastern half of the U.S. after record amounts of natural gas were used for heating yesterday.

Gas demand in the Lower 48 states surged to a preliminary record high of 145.1B cf/day yesterday, according to financial data provider Refinitiv.

In Michigan, automakers agreed to interrupt production schedules through Friday after local utility Consumers Energy - a unit of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) - made an emergency appeal to curtail gas use so it could manage supplies following a fire at a gas compressor station.

Consumers says the Ray compressor station in Macomb County is partially back in service but urges its 1.8M Michigan customers to continue their conservation efforts through Friday.

Also in Michigan, DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) asked its 2.2M customers to reduce electric use to help safeguard the reliability of the regional grid.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) says it shut one unit at its Salem nuclear plant in New Jersey after intake screens froze over, restricting the flow of water needed to cool the reactor.

PJM, the electric grid operator for all or parts of 13 states from New Jersey to Illinois, says there were no reliability issues and power demand already peaked on Thursday below 140K MW, well below the PJM region’s all-time winter peak of 143,338 MW set on Feb. 20, 2015.

