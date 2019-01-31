FDA OK's three-year NCE exclusivity for Akebia's Auryxia, says no to five years
Jan. 31, 2019
- The FDA has denied a request by Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, now doing business as Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) subsequent to the completion of their merger last month, seeking five-year new chemical entity exclusivity for Auryxia (ferric citrate), first approved by in the U.S. in November 2017 for patients with iron deficiency anemia and chronic kidney disease not on dialysis.
- The agency's rationale for the rejection was that ferric citrate is not a new chemical entity since it contains the ferric cation, the active moiety in other FDA-approved products.
- It did sign off on three-year exclusivity, though, based on the approval in 2017 for a new indication. This will expire in November 2020.
- Shares are up 1% after hours.