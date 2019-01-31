Deckers Outdoor +8% after blasting estimates

Deckers Outdoor (NASDAQ:DECK) is trading higher after topping estimates with its FQ3 report.

UGG brand revenue increased 3.6% Y/Y to $761M during the quarter, while Hoka One revenue was up 79% to $57M.

Operating income of $245M was recorded vs. $193M a year ago.

The retailer reports gross margin of 53.8% vs. 52.2% a year ago.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.986B to $2.0B vs. $1.97B consensus and full-year EPS of $7.85 to $7.95 vs. $6.93 consensus.

Deckers said the board authorized an additional $261M to it share repurchase program.

DECK +7.7% AH to $136.00.

