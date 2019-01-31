Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) starts a public offering of 6M shares of common stock.

Expects greenshoe option for up to 900K additional shares.

Intends to use net proceeds to originate or acquire senior floating rate commercial real estate loans and other target assets, consistent with its investment strategies and investment guidelines, and for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including repayment of debt.

Pine River Capital Management, its external manager, agrees to pay underwriting fees and discounts so that net proceeds of the offering, net of such fees and discounts, will be above GPMT's estimated range of net book value per share as of Dec. 31, 2018.

