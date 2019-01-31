Stocks cap best January in 30 years with gains

Stocks closed mostly higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 rising and the Dow finished flat but both posted their strongest January showing since 1989.

Today's move was driven largely by better than expected earnings from companies including Facebook and General Electric.

Low expectations for earnings have helped equities recover much of their losses from December, which marked the worst selloff for the S&P and Dow since 1931.

Baird investment strategist Willie Delwiche says January’s rally has been driven in part by last month’s rout that created buying opportunities for investors in beaten-down corners of the stock market such as industrials and energy.

Easily the day's best performing group was communication services, surging 3.7% on the strength of Facebook and Charter Communications, while the utilities (+2.1%) and consumer staples (+1.8%) sectors also outperformed the broader market.

The materials sector (-1.5%) was the worst performer, with the information technology (-0.1%) and financial (-0.3%) groups also lagging.

U.S. Treasury prices continued to climb, sending the two-year yield sliding 7 bps to 2.46% and the 10-year yield tumbling 6 bps to 2.64%.

WTI March crude oil lost 0.8% to $53.79/bbl but finished the month up 18%.