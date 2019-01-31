Amazon reports holiday beats; AWS +46%

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reports Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with 20% Y/Y revenue growth. Note that Amazon has a mixed record with beating revenue estimates for its holiday quarter and sales were also underwhelming in Q3.

Q1 guidance has revenue from $50B to $60B (consensus: $60.87B) and operating income at $2.3B to $3.3B (consensus: $3.1B).

Revenue by region: North America, $44.1B (consensus: $44.23B); International, $20.8B (consensus: $20.49B); AWS, $7.4B (+46% Y/Y; consensus: $7.29B).

Revenue by product line: Online stores, $39.8B (consensus: $38.58B); Physical stores, $4.4B ($4.73B); Third-party seller services, $13.4B (consensus: $13.52B); Subscription services, $4B (consensus: $4.32B); Other, $3.4B (+95% Y/Y; consensus: $3.58B).

Operating income came in at $3.8B (consensus: $3.74B). Operating expenses were $68.6B, up about $10B from last year's quarter.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5:30 PM ET with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Previously: Amazon beats by $0.39, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)