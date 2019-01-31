Digi International +2.4% on swing to gain in Q1
Jan. 31, 2019 4:34 PM ETDigi International Inc. (DGII)DGIIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is up 2.4% after hours following a swing to profit and beat on top and bottom lines in its fiscal Q1 results.
- The company's net income was $4.7M, vs. a year-ago loss of $4.5M. On an adjusted basis, net income was $1.2M vs. a year-ago loss of $1.7M.
- Revenues grew nearly 39% and EBITDA of $6.2M topped company guidance and more than doubled last year's $3M.
- Revenue breakout: Product, $50.8M (up 32.1%); Services and solutions, $11.5M (up 76.9%).
- Revenue by region: North America (primarily U.S.), $46.3M (up 57.9%); EMEA, $10.1M (down 0.5%); Asia, $5.08M (up 12.2%); Latin America, $794,000 (down 15%).
- For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $59M-$63M, EBITDA of $4.5M-$6.5M, and EPS of $0.01-$0.05.
- For the full year, it now projects EPS of $0.30-$0.45, and reiterates expectations for revenues of $245M-$255M and EBITDA of $24M-$28M.
- Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.
- Previously: Digi International beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Jan. 31 2019)
- Press release