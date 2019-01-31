Symantec +5% on Q3 beats, upside FY guide
Jan. 31, 2019 4:42 PM ETNLOKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) gains 5% on Q3 beats with a 1% Y/Y revenue drop. In-line Q4 guidance has revenue from $1.19B to $1.22B (consensus: $1.21B) and EPS of $0.37 to $0.41 (consensus: $0.38).
- Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $4.76B to $4.79B (consensus: $4.74B) and EPS of $1.57 to $1.61 (consensus: $1.54).
- Share repurchase: The board increases the existing authorization to $1.3B.
- New CAO: SYMC appoints Matthew Brown, current VP of Finance and Corporate Controller, to the position of VP, Finance and CAO, effective immediately.
- CFO change: EVP and CFO Nicholas Noviello will leave in the coming months to pursue other opportunities. He will remain in the role until a replacement is found and help with the transition.
- Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.
- Press release.
