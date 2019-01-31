Symantec +5% on Q3 beats, upside FY guide

Jan. 31, 2019 4:42 PM ETNLOKBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
  • Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMCgains 5% on Q3 beats with a 1% Y/Y revenue drop. In-line Q4 guidance has revenue from $1.19B to $1.22B (consensus: $1.21B) and EPS of $0.37 to $0.41 (consensus: $0.38).
  • Upside FY19 guidance has revenue from $4.76B to $4.79B (consensus: $4.74B) and EPS of $1.57 to $1.61 (consensus: $1.54).
  • Share repurchase: The board increases the existing authorization to $1.3B.
  • New CAO: SYMC appoints Matthew Brown, current VP of Finance and Corporate Controller, to the position of VP, Finance and CAO, effective immediately.
  • CFO change: EVP and CFO Nicholas Noviello will leave in the coming months to pursue other opportunities. He will remain in the role until a replacement is found and help with the transition.
  • Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM ET with a webcast available here.
  • Press release.
  • Previously: Symantec declares $0.075 dividend (Jan. 31)
  • Previously: Symantec beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.