Aflac Q4 gains from tax reform, strong NII, benefit ratios
Jan. 31, 2019 4:44 PM ETAflac Incorporated (AFL)AFLBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.02 rose from 80 cents in the year-ago period, mostly due to tax reform, overall strong net investment income, and favorable benefit ratios.
- Exceeds consensus of 94 cents.
- Aflac +0.3% in after-hours trading.
- The slightly stronger yen/dollar exchange rate didn't affect adjusted EPS.
- Sees repurchasing $1.3B-$1.7B of shares in 2019.
- Sees 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.10-$4.30, assuming the 2018 weighted-average exchange rate of 110.39 yen to the dollar; compares with consensus estimate of $4.21.
- For Aflac Japan, Q4 net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 7.2% to ¥68.0B ($602M), primarily from higher income from dollar-denominated floating rate assets. Premium income, net of reinsurance, fell 0.8% to ¥351.4B.
- For Aflac U.S., net investment income increased 0.5% to $183M. Premium income rose 2.7% to $1.4B.
- Adjusted book value per common share $28.22 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $24.10 at Dec. 31, 2017.
