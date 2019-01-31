Aflac Q4 gains from tax reform, strong NII, benefit ratios

  • Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.02 rose from 80 cents in the year-ago period, mostly due to tax reform, overall strong net investment income, and favorable benefit ratios.
  • Exceeds consensus of 94 cents.
  • Aflac +0.3% in after-hours trading.
  • The slightly stronger yen/dollar exchange rate didn't affect adjusted EPS.
  • Sees repurchasing $1.3B-$1.7B of shares in 2019.
  • Sees 2019 adjusted EPS of $4.10-$4.30, assuming the 2018 weighted-average exchange rate of 110.39 yen to the dollar; compares with consensus estimate of $4.21.
  • For Aflac Japan, Q4 net investment income, net of amortized hedge costs, increased 7.2% to ¥68.0B ($602M), primarily from higher income from dollar-denominated floating rate assets. Premium income, net of reinsurance, fell 0.8% to  ¥351.4B.
  • For Aflac U.S., net investment income increased 0.5% to $183M. Premium income rose 2.7% to $1.4B.
  • Adjusted book value per common share $28.22 at Dec. 31, 2018 vs. $24.10 at Dec. 31, 2017.
