Chevron Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETChevron Corporation (CVX)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.85 (+12.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $42.48B (+13.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
