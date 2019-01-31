Exxon Mobil Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ET By: Mohit Manghnani
- Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.07 (+21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $72.53B (+9.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XOM has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.