Dominion Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 1st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.25B (+1.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, D has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.