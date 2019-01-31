Vale seeks to begin making damage payments in dam disaster

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it hopes to sign an agreement soon with Brazil's Minas Gerais state so it can begin paying damages to the victims of last week's tailings dam disaster that has claimed at least 99 lives, with hundreds more feared dead.

Vale CEO Fabio Schvartsman says it is too soon to estimate the total amount of the damages, although it may take years to determine the final figure.

Meanwhile, lenders in discussions with the company over a potential $3B revolving credit facility are expected to hold off on launching a new loan.

Moody's says Vale's Feijão mine where the tailings dam collapsed accounts for less than 2% of the company's total 390M tons/year iron ore output, but the incident is expected to raise environmental, administrative, criminal and civil liabilities for Vale.