Honeywell Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Jan. 31, 2019 5:30 PM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON)By: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Honeywell (NYSE:HON) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.89 (+2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $9.7B (-10.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HON has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.